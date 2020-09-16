DES hosts First Responders Day parade

Smiling children squealed, waved and caught candy as fire and police vehicles drove by spraying water and blaring sirens during the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden First Responders Day parade Aug. 21 on Clay Kaserne.

Military police and firefighters, as well as their Polizei partners, military working dogs and Polizei horses made their way through Newman Village, greeting physically distanced spectators lining the parade route. The event was hosted by the USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services.

Following the parade, families were invited to enjoy free lunch from the USO and ice cream at the police and fire station. McGruff the Crime Dog, Sparky the Fire Dog and the AFN Eagle were in attendance.

“It was an opportunity to give thanks to the community for their tremendous support in ensuring a safe and secure environment, especially during this pandemic,” said Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar, provost marshal and director of Emergency Services for the garrison.

Families expressed their appreciation for the event.

“Huge kudos to the organizers of the First Responders parade today,” said Kaci Welch, who attended with her children, ages 8 and 4. “It was so perfect. If we can’t trick or treat this year, I hope we can pull together a parade like today. So awesome.

“My kids loved seeing all of the different people and vehicles and animals that are there to help us if we need them,” she added. “And getting sprayed by a fire truck was just the icing on the cake on this 90 degree day.”