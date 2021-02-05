DES presents award to city of Wiesbaden Fire Department

The city of Wiesbaden Fire Department was presented a certificate of appreciation including a coin of excellence by the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Director of Emergency Services Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar and the USAG Wiesbaden Fire Chief Daniel Corzelius Jan. 27 at fire station one, headquarters of the city fire department.

“The city of Wiesbaden Fire Department has been a firm and noble partner with the USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services for years,” said Escobar. “This engagement clearly exemplifies the mutual support we provide each other to facilitate protection and emergency response to both of our communities.”

The acting Fire Chief, Johannes Mumbauer, received the award for the entire team. Due to COVID-19 the number of participants was reduced to the bare minimum.

“It is an honor to accept this certificate of appreciation on behalf of all members of the Wiesbaden fire department and rescue services,” Mumbauer said. “It goes without saying that we will continue to support each other in close collaboration.”

The partnership between the two fire departments is longstanding and characterized by mutual trust, Corzelius said.

“As the garrison fire chief, I am grateful for the highly professional association with the city fire department, which is essential for flawless coordination during incidents,” said Corzelius. “Since we are reliant on host nation emergency responders, it is vital to have a close affiliation.”

One of the more considerable incidents encountered was the alleged chemical threat at the Army Lodge on Hainerberg in November of 2019 that started with a fire alarm activation.

The hotel was evacuated, and some people complained about eye and throat irritations. Out of an abundance of caution, DES requested host nation assistance. .

People were taken care of, air samples were gathered and the air conditioning system was examined. Together with host nation help, the incident was resolved and the collaboration was successful.

This is just one example showcasing our alliance with the city fire department. Over the years, the two fire departments have learned that they can rely on, and trust each other, Corzelius said.

“It is a great gesture to provide a certificate of appreciation,” Corzelius said. “It shows that all the support received is not taken for granted by the garrison.”