Dine-in seating available for Bamboo restaurant customers

Dine-in seating is now available at the Vault Club and Casino for Bamboo Asian Restaurant customers only. The dine-in area will be available Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers must sign in when ordering their food and adhere to standard COVID-19 mitigation measures. Call (0611)143-548-9425 or visit https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/bamboo-asian-restaurant to view the menu and place an order.