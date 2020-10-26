Domestic Violence Awareness month events strengthen families, unite community

WIESBADEN, Germany – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family Advocacy Program and Army Community Service are hosting a series of events throughout the month under the theme of “United to End Domestic Abuse.”

The military respects, supports and defends victims of domestic abuse and views domestic abuse prevention as a shared community responsibility. FAP’s prevention initiatives are designed to strengthen families through programs, classes and resources.

“Family violence is not an Army value,” said Patrice Jessie, FAP program manager, “We want people to know there are resources available to help strengthen their Army family.”

Jessie said she sees the development of strong well-functioning families as the best preventive measure against domestic violence. “We want to help connect families to their community and be educated about what their concerns are – it could be parenting, communication or adjusting to a military lifestyle.”

As a part of their domestic violence prevention focus for the month, FAP will be offering a workshop, “Conflict Management – At Home,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15.

In an effort to actively engage families, ACS is also hosting Howl-o-ween, a dog costume contest. While families enjoy the event on Oct. 27 and 28, information regarding ACS programs for families will be available. “We want to be a resource for people,” Jessie said.

Moriah Mendez, Family Advocacy Program specialist, said, “I’m encouraging everyone on the installation to wear purple in solidarity against domestic violence each Thursday in October.”

FAP is also asking families to participate in a month-long candlelight vigil by posting coloring-page candles in their home windows. According to Mendez, candle coloring sheets have been distributed in schools and are available online at https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/application/files/7616/0138/3433/DVAM_cande_coloring_page.pdf . Families are asked to post the candle in their window as a visible stand against domestic violence.

For more information on Domestic Violence Prevention month and the programs available to help build stronger families, visit the ACS website or Facebook page.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, a 24-hour/7-day-a-week domestic violence hotline is available to provide safety support at (0162) 297-5625.

ACS victim advocates are also available during duty hours for information and referral from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (0611) 143-548-9201/9202.