Dern’sches Gelände is the site of the twice-weekly farmers’ market, every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farmers offer fresh seasonal fruit, vegetables, flowers, meat, cheeses and bread. A variety of vendors also sell ready-to-eat food and drinks. At left is the Rathaus, or city hall, and at right is the Markt Kirche. Many of the city’s seasonal festivals and markets are centered at Dern’sches Gelände.