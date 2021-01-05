DPW works to quickly remove snow and ice during winter weather

WIESBADEN, Germany – During a recent snow, members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works team took shifts all through the night to clear roads and walkways.

This is typical of what the crew does when it begins to snow or sleet or when weather makes for icy road conditions, said Lisa Trost, chief of roads and grounds, DPW. The team is proactive in sending out teams as soon as weather warrants it.

On the first snow of the season, before the precipitation began to fall, crews began at 5 p.m. the evening before, preparing vehicles and equipment for laying salt. Sleet started around 8 p.m. and community members woke up to a landscape blanketed in white.

DPW roads and grounds crews had worked through the night to ensure safe access to roads and walkways on post, as well as the airfield, Trost said.