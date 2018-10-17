Ed Center offers EMT training opportunity

Central Texas College will be offering Emergency Medical Technician-Basic course at Clay Kaserne. Classes will begin Oct. 24, and end Feb. 13, 2019, held every Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A four-day extended weekend break for the Thanksgiving holiday and a two week winter holiday recess has been worked into the course schedule.

The EMT-B course provides five credit hours designed to afford the student with specialized occupational theory, focused medical knowledge and skills and emergent health care service concepts. The course is prepared through lecture, practicum and emergency department and health clinic (student-patient) rotations mandated by National Registry EMT Certification, allowing them to work at hospitals, fire and rescue organizations, ambulance companies or other health care agencies. Upon successful completion of both EMSP 1401 and EMSP 1160 (held simultaneously), students will earn an American Red Cross Basic Life Support card and are eligible to take the EMT-B examination either through the Texas Department of State Health Services or via the National Registry.

The deadline to register is Oct. 23 for civilians (non-military) and Oct. 22 for military.

Please contact the CTC Wiesbaden Site Coordinator, Manuela Moortel, at the Wiesbaden Education Center for more information at (0611)143-548-1307, Mobile: (0151)5723-4540 or Email: wiesbaden@europe.ctcd.edu.