Employee Assistance Program offers help with personal, workplace challenges

Many people can recall a time when they experienced a stressful situation at work or wanted to give advice to a colleague going through a difficult time. But what people may not know is community members have a resource to get help right here at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

The Employee Assistance Program offers free, confidential counseling and referral services for Family members, civilians and retirees. The program is here to help employees work through various life challenges that may impact job performance, health or personal well-being.

Employees can be self-referred to the program, referred by a peer or their supervisor, but don’t need a referral to go — and using the service is always voluntary, said Dr. John Kaiser, Employee Assistance Program coordinator.

When a person decides to use EAP, they will receive an initial assessment, fill out paperwork and then receive up to four solution-focused counseling sessions. During the initial assessment, Kaiser works with the employee to identify the issue and the desired outcome. Subsequent counseling sessions may consist of counseling, coaching and education, and assigned homework.

If necessary, a referral may be made for extended treatment or medical care, in which case the employee would then use his or her medical insurance.

Reasons for seeking help from EAP include both job-related and personal issues such as grief, divorce, job performance issues, substance abuse, financial issues and stress. For supervisors whose employees’ work performance is suffering, EAP can be a resource for early intervention.

EAP is covered under AR 600-85, the Army Substance Abuse Program.

For more information about EAP at USAG Wiesbaden, call (0611)143-548-1402 or stop by Bldg. 1023 East, Room 168.

