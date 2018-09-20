Employees recognized for service

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden employees received various awards Aug. 31 during the All-Hands assembly. Specifically, individual and team Customer Service Awards were presented for third quarter, fiscal year 2018, in support of the garrison commander’s goal of providing the best customer service in Europe.



Patricia Fransted from the Directorate of Public Works was named the winner of the third quarter Customer Service Award.

The Team Excellence award was presented to a team from DPW that planned and built the Berlin Airlift Aircrews Memorial on Clay Kaserne. The team included Sebastian Di Bari-Wittoesch, Reiner Raab, Frank Haeussler, Andreas Koehn, Kevin Breunig, Marcel Erbes, Michael Truch, Uwe Lichter, Raymond Schaaf, Frank Endres, Christoph Koehlhofer and Oliver Vogt.

A team comprised of employees from several directorates was honored with the Cross-Organizational Award for organization of the 2018 German American Friendship Fest. This team included Corinna Faulk, Joe Harris and Bill Montgomery from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Mike Jungmann and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Kirkey from the Directorate of Emergency Services; Juergen Thieme and Oliver Stroh from DPW; Helmut Schartel and Hartwig Knorr from Safety; and Jay Johnson from S3/5/7.