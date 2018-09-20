Escobar new provost marshal

Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar took over as provost marshal and director of emergency services at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden July 2. Before coming to Wiesbaden, Escobar taught military science for the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University ROTC.

“It was an opportunity to mold America’s future officers,” he said. “It was a good time, but I am glad to be back in the MP Corps.”

The Florida-born provost marshal, who is stationed in Europe for the third time, said he is determined to continue the level of success; his goal is to have one synchronized team to protect the Wiesbaden community.

“I just want to continue to enhance the profession of policing with engaged leadership and with great, deliberate intent,” Escobar said.