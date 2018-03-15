Exchange Car Care Center retail to move to Hainerberg

Beginning April 30, customers may not have to travel quite as far to get the auto parts, accessories and maintenance supplies they need to keep their vehicles running.

The Exchange Car Care Center, one of the final pieces of the Exchange operating on Mainz Kastel Station, will move into the main Exchange and bring its services closer to the community.

“We’ll be increasing the amount of oil, filters and auto accessory merchandise in our current automotive section at the main Exchange,” said Mikel Hunter, Wiesbaden Army and Air Force Exchange Service general manager. “Just like now, customers will be able to order auto parts we don’t have on hand – but now it will be at the main Exchange Customer Service counter.”

In addition to having those services closer to the Wiesbaden community, Hunter said, moving them to the main Exchange will also lead to increased hours of availability and the ability to better serve customers’ needs.

“Overall, we’ll have no decrease in the merchandise level of our oil, filters or auto accessories,” he said.

The gas station and car wash on Mainz Kastel will remain open at this time. The Car Care Center’s maintenance and repair facility closed in 2016. The new hours of operation for the gas station will be Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed, and begin on May 1.

