Exercise to prep staff to handle emergencies

Emily Jennings

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will conduct an all-hazards, full-scale exercise June 25 to 27 in order to test its preparedness and ability to respond.

Garrison and host nation support agencies will test their readiness to save lives; secure sites to preserve evidence and protect resources; assess damage and quickly restore critical mission command and infrastructure.

“An essential element of our success as a garrison during a crisis is quick and effective integration of host nation resources,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “We are fortunate to have established a great working relationship with our host nation emergency service providers over the years. We can count on them for outstanding support during any event.”

Personnel should expect short delays at gates and with some services, said Al Marquez, the garrison’s emergency management specialist.

Cloud acknowledged the exercise will cause some friction within the community, but stressed the importance of the training event.

“It is important to the community that the garrison take time to conduct realistic training so that we provide the proper response in a crisis,” he said.

“This is the perfect time for people to exercise their own emergency plans in the event that an incident occurs on the installation,” Marquez said. “Remember to make a plan, build a kit and be informed.”

For more on preparing for emergencies, visit: https://ready.army.mil.