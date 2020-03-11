Facebook Live town hall reaches more than 130; more events planned

On March 4, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Noah Cloud, joined by Deputy Garrison Commander Scott Mowry, hosted the garrison’s first town hall live via Facebook. More than 130 people joined in the live event and many more viewed the video posted online.

“I’m very happy with the turnout, and we will definitely use this venue again so we can reach as many of our families as we can,” Cloud said.

The first town hall was streamed live at 10:30 a.m., but future iterations will be planned at other times to determine what works best for those watching from home. Community members can still view the town hall on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden, even without logging in to a Facebook account. The garrison commander provided an update on the coronavirus situation, an update on new facilities opening, and announced the publication of the Drinking Water Consumer Confidence Report that is now available on the garrison website. He also took questions live during the event and answered a few submitted prior to the event.

Responses to all of the questions submitted will be posted to the Facebook page and the garrison website.

Like the page and keep an eye out for more town halls in the future.