All members of the Wiesbaden community are required to participate in the fall clean-up to eliminate trash and leaves from all common use and housing areas. Common use areas will be cleaned from Dec. 3 to 7. All housing areas and barracks will be cleaned Dec. 7.

What do you need to know about the fall clean-up?

Do not pick up leaves on the grassy areas or in the streets. A contractor will take care of these areas.

Focus on the areas around the buildings from the entrance to the sidewalks, clean the trash areas, the parking lots and take care of the common areas inside the buildings such as the basement and the stairwells.

Get tools and paper bags at the supply store, Bldg. 1759, Clay Kaserne. Housing residents go to the self help store on Hainerberg, Bldg. 7802. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 3 to 7.

In Aukamm, Hainerberg and Crestview, orange containers will be placed for the leaves (no plastic bags!).

On Clay Kaserne, leaves have to be disposed of at the recycling center.

The recycling center (Clay Kaserne, Bldg. 2450) will have extended opening hours Dec. 3 to 7: Monday to Friday from 8 – 11:15 a.m. and noon – 3:30 p.m.

An extra bulk pick-up will take place. Put your bulky trash next to the trash areas (not inside!). Bulky trash pick-up is just for big and/or heavy items. Big boxes filled with small items do not qualify and will not be picked up.

Household hazardous materials have to be disposed of at the recycling center.

The best building in each housing area will receive a sign of recognition and a garrison certificate. The Garrison Command Sergeant Major will judge buildings Dec. 7.