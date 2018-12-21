FAQ’s regarding winter weather

Generally, reporting delays or closures are made early in the morning. Official weather reports are received around 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Closure or reporting delays will be announced soon after. You can expect a notification on the Garrison Facebook, through the AtHoc messaging system or AFN 103.7.

When in doubt, you should always default to the most recent updates, whether on the Garrison Facebook page or the IMCOM-E Road Conditions website. If the road conditions are reported as Amber as of a certain time, and haven’t been updated since then, that is the most recent condition to report.

Where are the most up to date on-post road conditions reported?

Current on-post road conditions can be found at https://home.army.mil/roads/, which can be easily accessed from the garrison website, www.wiesbaden.army.mil or by calling (0611)143-548-3040. Road condition status is determined by the U.S. Army Wiesbaden Military Police.

Does the garrison commander’s decision to close the installation apply to military?

The garrison commander’s decision to close the installation or delay reporting applies to non-essential civilian personnel. Military personnel can be impeded by the absence of civilians, but, military personnel remain under the authority of their military chains of command. If you are unsure whether you should report, contact your chain of command for clarification.

What do the road condition statuses mean?

When driving a vehicle, Green, Amber, Red and Black are used to determine road conditions on U.S. Army installations. Drivers should always take into account their individual driving experience before heading out.

Green: Ideal road conditions exist. Drivers will observe normal precautions and speed limits.

Amber: Packed snow or slush with a depth less than four inches or ice accumulation exists. Plan for increased driving times, hazardous road conditions. Driver experience will be considered in dispatching vehicles under Amber conditions.

Red: Only mission-essential and emergency-essential vehicle dispatches are authorized. Drifting snow between four and eight inches and/or sheets of ice exists.

Black: Emergency-essential vehicle dispatches authorized. Heavy snow drifts with more than eight inches or extreme ice sheets exist.

How does a civilian know if they are mission essential?

Essential personnel should have their status noted in their position description. If you are unsure, contact your supervisor for clarification.

What if the roads near my home are not safe for travel yet the conditions on post are reported as favorable?

Driver experience should be taken into consideration during inclement weather. If you feel the road conditions near your home are hazardous, contact your unit leader or supervisor for guidance.

If I make a personal decision to not travel during inclement weather how is my time reported?

If the garrison commander decides to close the garrison or delay start time due to inclement weather, your supervisor or chain of command can still provide mission guidance to account for your duty hours. Outside of a garrison ordered delay or closure, if you feel your local conditions are too hazardous for you to report, contact your chain of command.

Who makes the decision to authorize a delayed start for specific tenant units?

During inclement weather, the garrison commander makes the decision to close the garrison or delay reporting times on behalf of the entire installation. If you are uncertain, contact your chain of command.

How do I find out if school is closed?

School delays and closures are not a school decision. School closure decisions are included in the post closure or delay decision, made by the garrison commander prior to school buses beginning their routes at 5:30 a.m. If school is closed or delayed, it will be announced through AtHoc mass notification system, the garrison Facebook page and AFN Wiesbaden 103.7FM.

What do I do if my school bus is late or doesn’t show up?

During inclement weather, if your child’s school bus does not show up at the expected time, it is recommended to not wait longer than 30 minutes. Please consider your individual situation, keeping the safety of your student in mind. Remember, parents should not leave younger children unattended at bus stops. Always comply with child supervision guidelines. In addition, further caution by parents is recommended during inclement weather.

How long should students wait for a late bus at the bus stop in inclement weather?

During inclement weather or high traffic times, buses may run behind schedule. If your child’s school bus does not show up at the expected time, you may call the school or DoDEA-E transportation office (0611) 705-337-2251 to check the status.

If I decide to keep my child home during inclement weather, how is the absence treated?

All student absences are considered on a case by case basis. School buses exercise extreme caution in all situations, particularly those involving inclement weather. Sponsors may be aware of situations and circumstances and apply common sense in their situation for the safety of their children.

If the buses are late, is my child considered tardy or excused?

Absences due to inclement weather are considered on a case-by-case basis. The school will be notified if your child’s bus is running late. In these cases, the child will not be considered tardy.

Which local German television or radio stations broadcast weather reports?

German local television stations: Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) and SWR RLP tend to broadcast local information on the area around Wiesbaden. However, they may not broadcast immediate information outside of their local newscast.

German local radio stations: Local radio stations such as Hitradio FFH (frequency 102.0 or 106.9) Hessischer Rundfunk/HR (frequency 94.4, 98.3, 96.7, 93.1, 89.3, 91.1, 102.5, 97.2) SWR (frequencies between 87.5 and 108.0) and Rockland Radio (frequency 107.9) are good sources for information such as local weather alerts and road conditions for German speakers.

Online media: www.hessenschau.de and www.eswe-verkehr.de may have current information on local weather and road conditions.

What English speaking stations broadcast weather reports?

AFN Wiesbaden, 103.7 FM, begins broadcasting weekdays at 6 a.m. AFN Wiesbaden will also announce closures and delays, based on information received from Garrison Wiesbaden.

How do I find out if the on-post shuttle bus is still running?

Deviations to the shuttle bus route will be posted on the garrison Facebook page.

How do I find out if the host nation public transportation system (RMV buses) are delayed or cancelled?

The public transportation system’s website, www.rmv.de gives information on current public transportation delays, but may not always be up-to-date, depending on the situation. RMV also offers a phone application that may provide information.

Am I responsible for removing the snow and ice in my driveway in on-post housing to include Newman Village, Clay, Hainerberg, Aukamm, and Crestview?

According to the Housing Office handbook, “In snowy weather, residents are responsible for the removal of snow and ice from entrance areas, steps, porches, driveways and sidewalks in the front and rear of their buildings and will clear walkways daily. Snow and ice on entrance areas and walkways shall be removed no later than 7 a.m. Snow shovels and salt/sand are available in the Self-Help Store. Snow and ice shall be removed prior to sprinkling salt.”

Where can I get the approved de-icing agent for my driveway and sidewalks for off-post use?

Hardware stores such as “Bauhaus,” “Hornbach” or “OBI” sell approved de-icing agents and can answer most questions about them.

What are the approved de-icing agents for roads and sidewalks off post?

Generally, most German states and cities prohibit the use of salt on the sidewalks. If you still use salt, you may face a fine, depending on where you live. The approved materials for sidewalks are abrasives, such as sand or “Streugut.”

What should I do if I get injured after slipping and falling off-post during inclement weather? Always contact the local German emergency services right away (112 – fire department and ambulance or 110 – Polizei).