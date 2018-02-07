February is Black History Month

During the month of February, each week there will be a different event to highlight the accomplishments of African Americans:

On Feb. 2, students of all four Wiesbaden schools turned in their student essay challenges on Black American biographies. There are prizes for the first three from each school, and the first prize winners from each school will read their essay at the Black History Month Observance.

On Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., a bowling event for kids takes place at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg to recognize George Branham III, a successful African American bowler. The event is free for children; for adults, it is $1 per game and $2 for shoes.

On Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m., a free movie is shown at the Taunus movie theater: Marshall. It is the story of Thurgood Marshall, a U.S. Supreme Court justice and civil rights advocate.

On Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon, Black History Month Observance will take place at Tony Bass auditorium.

During the week of Feb. 12 to 17, the Wiesbaden Library is hosting African American literary week encouraging the community to read books that are written by, or about African-Americans.

Find here the suggestions from the Wiesbaden Library:

Audience Title Author Adult Beautiful things That Heaven Bears Mengestu, Dinaw Adult Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America King, Gilbert Adult Homegoing Gyasi, Yaa Adult I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings Angelou, Maya Adult I Never Had it Made Robinson, Jackie Adult More than a Month –DVD Tilghman, Shukree Hassan Adult On Her Own Ground: the Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker Bundles, A’Lelia Perry Adult Things Fall Apart Achebe, Chinua Adult Toussaint Louverture: a Revolutionary Life Girard, Philippe Adults Blues Legacies and Black Feminism Davis, Angela Grade 1-4 Heart and Soul Nelson, Kadir Grade 1-4 Henry’s Freedom Box Levine, Ellen Grade 1-4 Let it Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters Pinkney, Andrea Davis Grade 1-4 Ron’s Big Mission Blue, Rose Grade 1-5 My Name is Truth: the Life of Sojourner Truth Turner, Ann Grade 2-6 28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World Smith Jr., Charles Grade 3-7 What Color is My World Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem Grade 5-8 Brown Girl Dreaming Woodson, Jacqueline Grade 5-8 Harlem Hellfighters Myers, Walter Dean Grade 5-8 Josephine: the Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker Powell, Patricia Hruby Grade 5-9 Powerful Words: More than 200 Years of Extraordinary Writings Hudson, Wade Grade K-4 These Hands Mason, Margaret Teen In the Shadow of Liberty: The Hidden History of Slavery, Four Presidents, and Five Black Lives Davis, Kenneth Teen The Hate U Give Thomas, Angie Teen They had a Dream: the Struggles of Four of the Most Influential Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement Archer, Jules Teen Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom Lowery, Lynda Blackmon Teen/Adult Black Profiles in Courage: A Legacy of African-American Achievement Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem Teen/Adult Brothers in Arms Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem Teen/Adult Hidden Figures Shetterly, Margot Teen/Adult The African-American Century: How Black American Have Shaped Our Country Gates, Henry Louis Teen/Adult The Norton Anthology of African American Literature W.W. Norton & Company – Various Authors Teens/Adult Warmth of Other Suns Wilkerson, Isabel

