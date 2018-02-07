February is Black History Month

During the month of February, each week there will be a different event to highlight the accomplishments of African Americans:
On Feb. 2, students of all four Wiesbaden schools turned in their student essay challenges on Black American biographies. There are prizes for the first three from each school, and the first prize winners from each school will read their essay at the Black History Month Observance.
On Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., a bowling event for kids takes place at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg to recognize George Branham III, a successful African American bowler. The event is free for children; for adults, it is $1 per game and $2 for shoes.
On Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m., a free movie is shown at the Taunus movie theater: Marshall. It is the story of Thurgood Marshall, a U.S. Supreme Court justice and civil rights advocate.
On Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon, Black History Month Observance will take place at Tony Bass auditorium.
During the week of Feb. 12 to 17, the Wiesbaden Library is hosting African American literary week encouraging the community to read books that are written by, or about African-Americans.
Find here the suggestions from the Wiesbaden Library:
|Audience
|Title
|Author
|Adult
|Beautiful things That Heaven Bears
|Mengestu, Dinaw
|Adult
|Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America
|King, Gilbert
|Adult
|Homegoing
|Gyasi, Yaa
|Adult
|I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
|Angelou, Maya
|Adult
|I Never Had it Made
|Robinson, Jackie
|Adult
|More than a Month –DVD
|Tilghman, Shukree Hassan
|Adult
|On Her Own Ground: the Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker
|Bundles, A’Lelia Perry
|Adult
|Things Fall Apart
|Achebe, Chinua
|Adult
|Toussaint Louverture: a Revolutionary Life
|Girard, Philippe
|Adults
|Blues Legacies and Black Feminism
|Davis, Angela
|Grade 1-4
|Heart and Soul
|Nelson, Kadir
|Grade 1-4
|Henry’s Freedom Box
|Levine, Ellen
|Grade 1-4
|Let it Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters
|Pinkney, Andrea Davis
|Grade 1-4
|Ron’s Big Mission
|Blue, Rose
|Grade 1-5
|My Name is Truth: the Life of Sojourner Truth
|Turner, Ann
|Grade 2-6
|28 Days: Moments in Black History that Changed the World
|Smith Jr., Charles
|Grade 3-7
|What Color is My World
|Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem
|Grade 5-8
|Brown Girl Dreaming
|Woodson, Jacqueline
|Grade 5-8
|Harlem Hellfighters
|Myers, Walter Dean
|Grade 5-8
|Josephine: the Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker
|Powell, Patricia Hruby
|Grade 5-9
|Powerful Words: More than 200 Years of Extraordinary Writings
|Hudson, Wade
|Grade K-4
|These Hands
|Mason, Margaret
|Teen
|In the Shadow of Liberty: The Hidden History of Slavery, Four Presidents, and Five Black Lives
|Davis, Kenneth
|Teen
|The Hate U Give
|Thomas, Angie
|Teen
|They had a Dream: the Struggles of Four of the Most Influential Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement
|Archer, Jules
|Teen
|Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom
|Lowery, Lynda Blackmon
|Teen/Adult
|Black Profiles in Courage: A Legacy of African-American Achievement
|Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem
|Teen/Adult
|Brothers in Arms
|Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem
|Teen/Adult
|Hidden Figures
|Shetterly, Margot
|Teen/Adult
|The African-American Century: How Black American Have Shaped Our Country
|Gates, Henry Louis
|Teen/Adult
|The Norton Anthology of African American Literature
|W.W. Norton & Company – Various Authors
|Teens/Adult
|Warmth of Other Suns
|Wilkerson, Isabel