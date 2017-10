The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will be offering flu shots to all community members, including active duty, Family members, civilians, local nationals and retirees.

Tony Bass Gym:

Oct. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1, noon to 4 p.m.

Nov. 20, noon to 4 p.m.

PX:

Oct. 30, noon to 4 p.m.

Clinic:

Dec. 4 to 8 and Dec. 11 to 15, open to community members, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)