Filing Claims for Loss or Damage to Your Property

07.14.2021 Courtesy Story U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden

By Daniel A. Lauretano, Sr., Chief

Client Services & Policy Division

WIESBADEN, Germany—Congress has passed laws governing payment to you for losses as a result of your military service. Not all losses resulting from Army service are reimbursable. For example, a loss that is partly your fault is not reimbursable.

You may be able to file a claim with the US Army when your property is stolen from government quarters, from private quarters located outside the United States, or from an authorized storage place.

Warehouses, offices, hospitals, baggage holding areas, and unit supply rooms are examples of authorized storage places. You may be able to file a claim if property in your government quarters or storage is damaged or destroyed by fire, flood, hurricane, theft, vandalism, or other unusual occurrences.

Hail damage to an automobile parked on post and damage caused to property in the barracks when a water pipe breaks are examples of unusual occurrences. You may be able to file a claim with the US Army when property, including privately owned vehicles, is lost, damaged, or destroyed while transported or stored under government orders, including property that is lost, damaged, or destroyed as a direct result of enemy action, riots directed against Americans overseas, Service members giving first aid in a public disaster, and Service members saving human lives or government property.

You may have a claim against a military member under Article 139, Uniform Code of Military Justice, if that member stole, or intentionally broke or damaged your property.

The US Army Center for Personnel Claims Support now processes all Household Goods Claims, POV Shipment Claims, and Incident to Service Claims under Chapter 11, AR 27-20.

Your local Claims Office continues to provide general guidance on all Chapter 11 Claims, and continues to process claims filed under Chapters 3, 9 and 12, of Army Regulation 27-20.

For more information, visit https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/USARCS and https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/Pclaims.

You may also contact your local claims office by emailing us at: USARMY.WIESBADEN.USAREUR.MBX.OJA-WLC-LEGAL-ASSISTANCE-CALENDAR@MAIL.MIL.