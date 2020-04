The Wiesbaden Fire Department provided training March 7 at the fire station to help local Boy Scouts earn their Emergency Preparedness Merit Badge. The badge involves training in emergency preparedness, prevention, protection mitigation, response and recovery. Training included the use of fire extinguishers, how to secure victims on a stretcher with a rope, and safe carry of a stretcher and putting out a fire in a cooking pan. Scouts also got their hands on the jaws of life tool.