Fitness Center adds functional fitness decks

There may be some limited disruption in service at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center from Oct. 19 – 24. The good news is this is part of ongoing efforts to serve you better. Functional Fitness decks will be installed in the large weight area on Monday and Tuesday. Hammer Strength equipment will be installed from Wednesday to Friday. Also, don’t forget to take advantage of the $3 fitness class special all through the month of October.