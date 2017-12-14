Fitness Center to offer 24-hour access in new year

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center will soon begin offering 24-hour access to Department of Defense identification card holders.

“Twenty-four hour access has been wanted in this community for a long time,” said Maria Diaz, installation fitness coordinator.

Diaz said they have already seen success with the pilot program at U.S. Army Garrison Vicenza, and they will use that knowledge of what works and what doesn’t to shape the Wiesbaden program.

“This is really designed for our warfighters,” she said. “This is designed for resiliency.”

In order to use the fitness center outside of normal operating hours, DoD ID card holders must first attend an orientation where they will sign an acceptable use policy and waiver, and learn what to do in an emergency. To ensure user safety, the facility will be video monitored.

To complete the registration, users will have to activate their ID once a card reader is installed.

Outside of normal hours, patrons will have access to the cardio, functional fitness, free weight and upstairs Nautilus equipment, as well as restrooms, upstairs and down. During this time there will be no access to saunas, locker rooms, showers, or basketball and racquetball courts.

Once 24-hour services have been put into place, there will be one door to come in and one to go out, said Rey Drummond, fitness program specialist. No guests will be allowed outside of staffed operating hours and only those 18 and up will be able to take advantage of the extended hours, he said.

Customers are expected to use common sense and use equipment only for its intended purpose.

“The emphasis is on personal responsibility,” Drummond said. Violators of fitness center policy will lose their privileges.

For details on attending an orientation, go to https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/calendar/event/247-fitness-access-orientation/1798292/21272.

