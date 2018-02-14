Fitness Center offers Evolution for Change

Wiesbaden military community members had an opportunity to try out a wide range of fitness offerings at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center during the Evolution for Change Fitness Resolution Day Jan. 20.

Free classes included everything from Primal Barre to Piloxing, Spin to Hip Hop Cardio. Other classes, regularly offered throughout the month at the fitness center, featured during the special event included Yoga, Primal TRX, Mission Essential Fitness and Golden Sage Martial Arts. A highlight of Fitness Resolution Day was the introduction of the Functional Fitness Training BeaverFit program. The ceremonial launching of the “fitness facility in a container” was dedicated to Andre Mack, a former recreation assistant who died of cancer last year.

“This was special for me,” said Rey Drummond, as he welcomed participants to an FFT event and remembered his friend Mack while unveiling the new facility situated behind the fitness center.

The idea of the new fitness container is to provide units with an all-inclusive workout routine — including weights, medicine balls, jump ropes, kettlebells and other items — all in one compact resource.

In addition to the fitness classes and training, participants were able to get free assessments, advice, massages and to enter to win a variety of giveaways ranging from gift cards to free enrollment in upcoming Boot Camp and the Biggest Loser Program.

For more information on upcoming fitness classes and sports offerings in Wiesbaden, visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com — or stop by the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center on Clay Kaserne.

