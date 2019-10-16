Flu season is here

Influenza virus (flu) is a respiratory illness easily spread from person to person mainly by tiny droplets made when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that between 3% and 11% of people in the United States get sick from the flu. Signs and symptoms include fever or feeling feverish or chilly, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue and tiredness. Antiviral prescription medications can be used to treat flu illness and work best when they are started within two days of getting sick.

Sometimes a flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications, which can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma or diabetes.

Maj. Joel Osterhout is the Chief Army Public Health Nurse at the U.S. Army Health Clinic Wiesbaden.

Flu shots

WHEN: Nov. 1, 4, 7, 12, 20, 22, 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last shot given at 6:30 p.m.) and Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (last shot given at 2:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Hainerberg next to the Taunus Theater

For the most up to date information, call the Flu Line at 06371-9464-1508 (DSN 590-1508) or “like” the clinic’s Facebook page.