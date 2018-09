Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic flu shots

DoD ID card holders are invited to the following walk-up flu shot clinics:

Oct. 19, 1 to 5 p.m. at the PX

Nov. 7, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gym

Nov. 14, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gym

Nov. 16, 1 to 5 p.m. at the PX

Nov. 30, 1 to 5 p.m. at the PX

People are reminded to wear short sleeves, have DoD ID available and plan to stay for 10 to 15 minutes afterward for monitoring. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding may still receive the shot.