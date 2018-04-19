Focus on child abuse prevention

Child Abuse Prevention Month is recognized April of each year. Child abuse is never OKAY. No one deserves to be abused, and anyone can be a victim. Any time an Army Family member suffers from abuse, we fall short of our goals for readiness.

I’m calling on all of us — military and civilian, parents and non-parents — to unite for a common goal: to end child abuse. We must make a commitment to this prevention effort in partnership with the Family Advocacy Program here at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

Children are the future of our nation. It is our job to assure they grow up with strong supportive systems.

Therefore, this year’s theme for Child Abuse Prevention Month is: Strong Communities Strengthen Families.

Be informed: Stay a step ahead; build your parenting skills.

Be attentive: Consistent care and supervision help kids thrive.

Be supportive: Caring words and small actions make a big difference.

Child abuse prevention is not a one-month assignment. It goes on every day of every year. Without every one of us doing our part, we cannot say our Army is fully ready to build a strong and resilient community.

As commander at USAG Wiesbaden, I am committed to ending child abuse and educating our community on prevention methods. Our Family Advocacy Program is here to help you. Contact the USAG Wiesbaden FAP at (0611)143-548-9201/9202 to help end child abuse.

Col. Todd J. Fish

Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)