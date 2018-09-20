Future Eagle Scout builds flag stands for new Wiesbaden Middle School

Boy Scout Sean Marshall worked on upgrading his rank from Life to Eagle Scout. At just 14 years old, he completed his Eagle Scout Project by building flag stands for the new Wiesbaden Middle School.

“We came up with the idea of doing the flag stands because the middle school is being torn down, so the brand new middle school needed these flag stands,” Sean said. “Instead of having all the tiny ones on the poles in individual classrooms, these will be sitting out in the hallways and main entrances.”

He and some other Boy Scouts met at the Aukamm Scout hut to build the bases Aug. 23. They glued the wood, drilled holes into it and added screws. Sean and John Gardner-Brown from the Arts and Crafts Center on Clay Kaserne had already cut the wood into the right shape.

The following Saturday, Sean and his friends from the Boy Scouts would sand the edges to make sure they are not rough and stain the stands to make them durable, said Sean, who enjoyed constructing something on his own.

Becoming an Eagle Scout means reaching the highest rank in the Boy Scouts. “I am proud of it. It has been a long five years to get here,” Sean said, “I just love being around these guys. … It’s just all very fun; it’s a great experience.”

After finishing, the stands were handed over to Dr. Jeff Pond, assistant principal of WMS, who made sure that the flag stands with the new flags got into the right places in the school. The old flags were disposed of properly over the summer at large Boy Scout camps in Europe, Pond said.