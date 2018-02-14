Garrison celebrates grand openings of restaurant, club

Community members were treated to a first-hand look at the Vault Club and Casino and a taste of the culinary offerings at the new Bamboo Asian Restaurant during the monthly Community Information Exchange on Jan. 23.

Following the information update in the Vault Club and Casino in the former Hainerberg Shopping Center, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden leaders and Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the two FMWR facilities.

“Renovations for both the Vault Club and Casino and Bamboo Asian Restaurant were completed in about a year,” said Mark Smith, chief of Wiesbaden Family and MWR’s Business Operations Division, “a total cost of just under $600,000.”

“We were presented with an opportunity to adjust our space when the former Main Exchange closed here,” said Smith, explaining that the Vault Club and Casino replaced the Cappuccino Casino, which opened in 1995.

“This is a milestone for us,” he said. “It’s Soldier dollars being put back into the community. We’re really happy about this.”

The Vault Club and Casino, located in Bldg. 7762 offers a full range of services including conference space, regular live and DJ entertainment, dance parties, games, food and drink specials and more. The Bamboo Asian Restaurant, located adjacent to the Vault, features a full menu of Asian food specialties – including dine-in and take-out.

“I think it’s great,” said David Puzicha-Dunn, Wiesbaden Commissary front-end manager, while sampling Bamboo offerings at the Vault. “People can get lunch here – and it offers another healthy food choice.”

The Bamboo is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Patrons can call (0611) 143-548-9425 to place orders.

It’s all part of ongoing transformation in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, according to Col. Todd Fish, USAG Wiesbaden commander.

“We can’t do these kinds of jobs without the garrison’s constant support,” said Smith, adding that oversight from the garrison’s Fire and Safety Offices was also a great help.

Customers can check out the various culinary offerings at the Bamboo by visiting the Wiesbaden Family and MWR home page at wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/bamboo-asian-restaurant.

For more information on happenings at the Vault Club and Casino visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/Vault-Club-and-Casino.

