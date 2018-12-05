Garrison closures for Dec. 5, 2018

In observance for the National Day of Mourning for the passing of President
George H.W. Bush, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, all garrison facilities (with the
below exceptions) will be closed. Department of Defense Education Activity
Schools will also be closed. The community shuttle bus will not be in
service.
Facilities that will remain open due to being a contracted facility:
- Rheinblick Golf Course
- Little Italy Restaurant and Catering Center
- Bamboo Asian Restaurant
- ID Card Section
In addition, the Wiesbaden Lodge, Commissary, and Health Clinic will remain
open. The Wiesbaden Fitness Center will operate under 24/7 facility access
procedures. Information on AAFES facilities will be posted when it becomes
available.
Please note, if you are a Soldier single parent, are required to work
and are unable to execute your emergency Family care plan, please
contact Parent Central Services at DSN 548-9350, or (0611) 143 548-9350
immediately.
For questions or concerns about facility closures, please contact the
specific facility or service.
Update, AAFES operating times and closures:
Main Exchange/Food Court: Normal operating hours
Clay Military Clothing Sales: Closed
Wiesbaden-Dagger: Closed
Mainz Kastel Gas Station: Closed
Hainerberg Express/Shopette: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Clay Kaserne Food Court: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clay Kaserne Shopette: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Update, Strong Europe Cafe:
Open for Brunch (9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Dinner (5 to 6:30 p.m.).