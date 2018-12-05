Garrison closures for Dec. 5, 2018

In observance for the National Day of Mourning for the passing of President

George H.W. Bush, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, all garrison facilities (with the

below exceptions) will be closed. Department of Defense Education Activity

Schools will also be closed. The community shuttle bus will not be in

service.

Facilities that will remain open due to being a contracted facility:

Rheinblick Golf Course

Little Italy Restaurant and Catering Center

Bamboo Asian Restaurant

ID Card Section

In addition, the Wiesbaden Lodge, Commissary, and Health Clinic will remain

open. The Wiesbaden Fitness Center will operate under 24/7 facility access

procedures. Information on AAFES facilities will be posted when it becomes

available.

Please note, if you are a Soldier single parent, are required to work

and are unable to execute your emergency Family care plan, please

contact Parent Central Services at DSN 548-9350, or (0611) 143 548-9350

immediately.

For questions or concerns about facility closures, please contact the

specific facility or service.

Update, AAFES operating times and closures:

Main Exchange/Food Court: Normal operating hours

Clay Military Clothing Sales: Closed

Wiesbaden-Dagger: Closed

Mainz Kastel Gas Station: Closed

Hainerberg Express/Shopette: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clay Kaserne Food Court: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clay Kaserne Shopette: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Update, Strong Europe Cafe:

Open for Brunch (9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Dinner (5 to 6:30 p.m.).