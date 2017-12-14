Garrison community celebrates Native American Heritage

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community came together for the Native American History Month celebration and observance Nov. 21 at the Exchange on Hainerberg.

The observance was hosted by the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and featured a cultural song and dance exhibition by the Indian and Mountain Men Club of Wies-baden.

“It’s very important that we do these remembrance celebrations and show our thanks for the melting pot that America is,” said Col. Jeff Worthington, commander of 2nd Theater Signal Bde., during his remarks at the observance.

Worthington spoke about the many accomplishments of Native Americans, including their service to the U.S. Army as Soldiers and code talkers.

“No one of us is as good as all of us together. I do believe that by having a diverse organization that we are able to get the best ideas and the best solutions for problems that face our country today and tomorrow,” Worthington said.

The Indian and Mountain Men Club of Wiesbaden performed several traditional Native American dances, including the Old Man, Grass and Fancy Shawl dances.

Sabine Frauenstein, a member of the Indian and Mountain Men Club of Wiesbaden, said the goal of their group is to preserve Native American culture and explain its significance to people today.

“We want to show the people that the old culture is still alive,” Frauenstein said.

Youth at the observance made friendship bracelets and colored pictures at a craft station, and prizes were announced for a dreamweaver competition among students from the Garrison Wiesbaden community schools.

