Garrison CSM passes colors in relinquishment ceremony

Emily Jennings

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Pinkston relinquished responsibility of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden during a ceremony May 23 at Clay Kaserne.

His next duty station will be in San Antonio as the command sergeant major for Installation Management Command G9, which oversees all Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.

Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud said Pinkston had a positive impact across the garrison with the Soldiers and units as well as host nation friends and partners during his time here.

“Although your stay was only two years in Wiesbaden, you have placed an indelible mark on our community,” Cloud told Pinkston and his wife Leah. “Your efforts have had a tremendously positive impact.”

Cloud highlighted Pinkston’s penchant for helping Soldiers improve their fitness by leading physical training sessions, creating an Army Combat Fitness Training Center and leading an initiative to paint the inside of the gym and hang motivational artwork.

He hosted forums with leaders and Soldiers to understand how he could help improve Soldiers’ lives, Cloud said. His efforts led to healthier food options in the dining facility, and he led efforts that increased Soldier for Life participation by 90%. He mentored three NCOs, leading to their induction in the Sergeant Morales Club. He improved the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, and he took personal pride in improving FMWR programs.

“I could not have asked for a better teammate and Army professional as a command sergeant major,” Cloud said.

In an emotional speech, Pinkston thanked his Army leaders and colleagues and his Family, calling his wife Leah “a constant source of inspiration and love.”

“My children are the reason I serve,” he said. “Some say it’s education; some say it’s money or a variety of other reasons. For me, it’s for others. In my humble opinion, we serve for others, and most importantly we serve for the future of our nation and our children.”