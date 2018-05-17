Garrison honors volunteers, groups

More than 83,000 hours, $2M donated

Kent Mohr spends his days working at the Postal Service Center and his spare time volunteering for the Wiesbaden Hunting, Fishing, and Sport Shooting Club. Mohr’s 540 volunteer hours last year were part of the 83,865 service hours for which Wiesbaden volunteers recently were recognized.

“What makes a community great?” asked U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Todd Fish. “It’s all of the volunteers.”

Everyone volunteers for their own reason, Fish said, and those volunteers are an important piece of keeping the community running, especially spread out across 13 installations.

Mohr said he volunteers as a way to fill his time, to enjoy his passion for hunting even while overseas and to introduce others to the sport.

“It’s a really fulfilling way to give back to the community,” Mohr said.

Besides the HFSS, volunteers were recognized during the ceremony for their contributions to the schools, spouse support, Army Community Service, youth activities and many other organizations across post.

All in all, Army Community Service presented Fish with a symbolic check for $2,024,491.44 representing the value of the volunteer hours contributed last year.

Honorees

Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award

Dori Cambron

Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Family Award

SanDee and Chris Eisenberg

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Federica LeMauk

Organization of the Year

Category I: Civil Air Patrol, Wiesbaden Flight (Total Hours: 3,068)

Category II: Wiesbaden American Red Cross (Total Hours: 9,175)

Category III: Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club Thrift Shop (Total Hours: 5,920)

Category IV: Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club (Total Hours: 9,743)

Civilian Volunteer Family of the Year

Vanater Family (nominated by the Student Liaison Officer)

Civilian Volunteer of the Year

Kent Mohr (nominated by the Wiesbaden Hunting, Fishing, Sport Shooting club)

Youth Volunteer of the Year

Kenneth Donnolly (nominated by the Catholic Community Church)

Retiree Volunteer of the Year

Gary Langford (nominated by the Army in Europe Retired Soldier Council)

Adult Family Member Volunteer of the Year

Pam Parker (nominated by Army Community Service)

Military Volunteer of the Year

Sgt. Francheska Remmert (nominated by the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)