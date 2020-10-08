Garrison issues Halloween guidance for housing communities

Families with military ID cards at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will be able to participate in trick-or-treat Halloween activities within their own military housing community from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

In an effort to reduce crowds, the Aukamm and Crestview communities will be restricted to residents only; Hainerberg and Clay Kaserne will be restricted to ID card holders.

Off-post ID card holders should plan to trick-or-treat on Hainerberg or Clay Kaserne. Non-ID card holders will not be allowed to be signed in as guests in any of the communities.

Military police and local Polizei will restrict access to Aukamm and Crestview for the three hours designated for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Rheinlandstrasse will be open for residents, but closed to the public for the duration of the event.

For all housing areas, trick-or-treaters must be ID card holders; travel in groups of no more than ten; and only participate within their own neighborhood.

Only store bought pre-packaged treats can be handed to individual trick-or-treaters. Candy should not be left in bowls for children to grab themselves.

Just like every year prior, entry into stairwells for trick-or-treating remains prohibited.

Col. Mario Washington, USAG Wiesbaden commander, said, “This plan is intended to provide sufficient crowd control and still allows our community to enjoy this traditional event.” He added, “We still need to exercise caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

CDC Cautions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating as a high risk activity and has issued recommendations for reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 to moderate by:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating

Offering individually wrapped goodie bags

While preparing goodie bags, washing your hands with soap and water before and after preparation

If families participate in activities where social distancing cannot be maintained, either indoors or outdoors, protective masks should be worn. “A costume mask such as for Halloween is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” the CDC posted on its website regarding holiday precautions. “A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.”