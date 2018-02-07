Garrison looking for owners of abandoned vehicles

Visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/albums/72157663453378167 to see photos of abandoned vehicles.

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is looking for the owners of 28 abandoned vehicles currently sitting at the impound lot located across from Vehicle Registration on Mainz-Kastel.

Owners can claim their vehicles by contacting the USAG Wiesbaden Traffic Investigations Office at (0611) 143-548-7050 and providing proof of ownership.

Owners must then register, sell or transfer, or junk their vehicle. Owners can find information on all of these processes on the garrison’s Vehicle Registration page at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/vehicleregistration/index.html. Click on “USAREUR Registry of Motor Vehicles.”

If owners do not come forward to claim their vehicles during the 30-day period, the garrison will dispose of the cars in accordance with Army in Europe Regulation 190-1, Driver and Vehicle Requirements and the Installation Traffic Code for the U.S. Forces in Germany.

“To avoid towing, owners should ensure their nonoperational vehicles are parked in an authorized location,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Williams. “Wiesbaden’s FMWR manages a lot on Clay North near the Auto Skills Center for nonoperational vehicles that customers are currently repairing.”

The Military Police tag all unregistered vehicles within the USAG Wiesbaden area. When a car is tagged, the owner has 72 hours to register it, or it can impounded.

Once a car is towed to the impound lot, an owner can claim it by contacting Williams, proving ownership, paying the towing fees, and registering the car. For more information call (0611) 143-548-7050 or email matthew.q.williams5.mil@mail.mil.

