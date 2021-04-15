Garrison opens new vehicle registration satellite office

The Wiesbaden Garrison Directorate of Emergency Services conducted a vehicle registration satellite office ribbon cutting ceremony in building 1023 on Clay Kaserne April 9. The office will be officially opened and accepting customers on April 12.

The satellite office will facilitate optimal customer service in the Garrison Commander’s vision of a “one-stop-shop” to provide a convenient option to satisfy the needs of our customers, Sgt. 1st Class Edward Frady, DES Law Enforcement Branch, said.

Frady said although the office will be conducted specific vehicle registration transactions, the vehicle inspections will still be conducted at Mainz-Kastel.

“This is just another way we are improving our community residents’ quality of life,” said Col. Mario Washington, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander

The customers will be able to sign-in at building 1023 for their appointments. The current vehicle registration appointment system online will be only used for appointments at the Mainz Kastel office.