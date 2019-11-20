Garrison participates in National Day of Mourning

“Peace is something that we must not take for granted. We have to actively work to preserve it,” reminded Michael Ebling, Lord Mayor of Mainz, to the participants of the National Day of Mourning commemoration Nov. 17 at the Mainz Main Cemetery.

The National Day of Mourning is celebrated annually across Germany to remember the victims of war and terror. Every year, representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden attend the ceremonies in Mainz and Wiesbaden and place commemorative wreaths at the memorials for fallen Soldiers and civilian victims of war and terror.

Together with representatives of the German Bundeswehr, U.S. Army representatives participated in this event to support the union of all nations when it comes to standing up against terror, war and discrimination. In the face of the current wars, Wiesbaden City Council Chairwoman Christa Gabriel reminded everyone that the memories of the terrible world wars may not be forgotten. “The victims warn us — what happened must never happen again.”

The ceremonies in Mainz and Wiesbaden concluded with walks through the cemeteries with stops at several memorials, such as the Jewish cemetery and the memorial site for the French soldiers who were killed during the occupation of Mainz between 1918 and 1930. In the end, each city’s lord mayor reminded guests that it is the task of every generation to preserve peace for future generations.