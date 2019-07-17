Garrison practices preparedness

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department rescue casualties (dummies and actors) from a Cessna Citation aircraft and load them into ambulances after a simulated plane crash during a full-scale exercise June 26 on Clay Kaserne. The garrison conducted the exercise to test its preparedness and ability to respond to an emergency incident.

Garrison and host nation support agencies tested their readiness to save lives; secure sites to preserve evidence and protect resources; assess damage and quickly restore critical mission command and infrastructure.

“An essential element of our success as a garrison during a crisis is quick and effective integration of host nation resources,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “We are fortunate to have established a great working relationship with our host nation emergency service providers over the years. We can count on them for outstanding support during any event.”