Garrison puts spotlight on sexual assault awareness, prevention

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, events will be conducted throughout the month of April. Events will support the 2018 theme, “SHARP: Shaping a Culture of Trust.”

Strike out Sexual Assault bowling event

This event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. April 13 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Community members are invited for an afternoon of bowling to increase awareness of the problem of sexual assault. The cost of bowling will be $5 for three games and shoe rental.

SHARP Amazing Race

This event will take place from 6:30 to 9 a.m. April 19 at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center on Clay Kaserne. The race is a timed, group event, requiring teams to use clues to locate five activity stations where they will solve SHARP challenges. Once the challenge is solved, the team will receive the clue to the next station. Upon completion of all stations, the team will complete a final physical challenge. Participants should register their teams of five, and their team names, no later than April 13 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-sharp-amazing-race-registration-41863313297. On the day of the race, team check-in will begin at 5:45 a.m. and close at 6:15 a.m. Uniform for military personnel is service physical training uniform (unit shirts are authorized). Civilians should wear appropriate physical training attire.

Denim Day

Denim Day, April 25, is an internationally recognized awareness campaign. Originally triggered by an Italian Supreme Court ruling where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices said they felt since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Denim Day was developed in response to this case, and wearing jeans during this annual event has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault. Commanders may authorize their personnel to wear denim on April 25.

Drive out Sexual Assault golf scramble

This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 at the Rheinblick Golf Course. Teams of four must register no later than April 18 at www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-drive-out-sexual-assault-golf-scramble-tickets-41864700446. The cost is $45 per individual and includes: golf cart, club rental, range token and lunch (sandwich or cheeseburger, fries and drink). Fees will be paid to the RGC on the day of the event. Community members are invited for a day of golf in an effort to “Drive out Sexual Assault” and shape a culture of trust.

All above events may be designated as alternate work locations, work permitting with management approval.

