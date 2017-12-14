Garrison says ‘thank you’ to host nation with concert

The U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus presented their “Sounds of Christmas” concert Dec. 6 at the Wiesbaden Kurhaus as a gesture of appreciation to the city of Wiesbaden and the state of Hessen.

“Dieses Konzert ist für Sie,” (This concert is for you) garrison commander Col. Todd J. Fish told a crowd of German and American guests, including host nation leaders from the city of Wiesbaden, state of Hessen, German military and Polizei.

Outgoing USAREUR Commander Gen. Ben Hodges addressed the crowd in German. “This concert is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our host nation,” he said.

The band played holiday favorites such as “Let it Snow,” “Nutcracker,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Winter Wonderland.” Toward the end of the night, members of the chorus came down from the stage and led the audience in a sing along.

Wiesbaden Lord Mayor Sven Gerich thanked the band and chorus for an “unforgettable” evening. He said the Soldiers, civilians and Family members living here “are more than just guests in our city — they’re friends, and they are an integral part of our community. They are Wiesbadeners, as we are.

“Many of you will spend the holiday season here in Wiesbaden far away from home, or as you call it, ‘Your home in Germany.’ I wish all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas and I wish you all the best for the New Year, so stay healthy and love your city as your city loves you.”

Nadine Bower contributed to this report.

