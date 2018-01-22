Garrison services affected by government shutdown

Please note: Herald-Union.com will not be updated during the shutdown. Follow us at Facebook.com/usagwiesbaden for updates.

A lapse in appropriations before the Jan. 19 deadline has forced portions of the government to close, including some services provided by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

Only operations and activities essential to life, health and safety, as well as the protection of our national security, are exempt from shutting down. This means that some garrison services may be limited, reduced or closed. If you have questions, please contact your chain of command.

Significant impacts to the community include the limited service of the USAG Wiesbaden post office and community mail room.

The Defense Commissary, all AAFES facilities, NAF Services (except Army Community Services), childcare and youth services (CYS), health clinic, fitness center, dining facility, Logistics Readiness Center shuttle service, and DoDEA facilities (elementary, middle and high school’s) will continue with normal operating hours.

If uncertain whether a garrison or military community service is shutdown, always call ahead prior. Use the phone book at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/phonebook.

Listed below are garrison services identified if affected by the shutdown. This list is subject to change based on manpower and resource availability.

DIRECTORATE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES

• All military police, fire department and POND gate security guards – Normal operating hours.

• Vehicle Registration – Normal operating hours.

• Installation Access Control System (IACS) – Normal operating hours.

CHILD, YOUTH AND SCHOOL SERVICES

• Child Development Center (childcare) – Normal operating hours.

• Parent Central Services – Normal operating hours.

• School Age Center – Normal operating hours.

• School Liaison Office – Normal operating hours.

• SKIES Unlimited – Normal operating hours.

• Youth Center – Normal operating hours.

• Youth Sports & Fitness – Normal operating hours

ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE (ACS)

• Family Advocacy Program – Closed.

• New Parent Support – Closed.

• Relocation Readiness – Closed.

• Lending Closet – Closed.

• Army Emergency Relief (AER) – Limited service.

• Victim Advocacy – Limited service.

• Family Readiness Group (FRG) Support – Closed.

• Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) – Closed.

• Information and Referral – Closed.

• Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) – Closed.

• Financial Readiness – Closed.

• Employment Readiness – Closed.

• Volunteer Program – Closed.

• Master Resiliency Training – Closed.

• Military Family Life Consultants (MFLC) – Normal operating hours.

***Call ACS to confirm classes***

DIRECTORATE OF FAMILY MORALE, WELFARE & RECREATION (DFMWR)

• Army Lodging – Normal operating hours.

• Wiesbaden Entertainment Center – Normal operating hours

• Fitness Center – Normal operating hours.

• Tax Relief (VAT) Office – Normal operating hours.

• Arts and Crafts – Normal operating hours.

• Auto Skills Centers – Normal operating hours.

• Car Wash – Normal operating hours.

• Outdoor Recreation Center – Normal operating hours.

• Library – Normal operating hours.

DIRECTORATE OF HUMAN RESOURCES

• Army Substance Abuse Programs (ASAP) – Normal operating hours.

• Post Offices – Closed.

• Community Mailrooms (CMR) – Closed.

• Education Centers – Limited service, but contracted support staff and university staff still available.

• Community In-processing/out-processing – Limited service.

• ID Cards – Limited service.

• Military Personnel Division (MPD) – Limited service.

• Transition Center – Limited service.

• Passport Office – Closed.

• Soldier for Life (SFL TAP) – Normal operating hours.

• Finance – Closed during first week.

LOGISTICS SERVICES

• Installation Shuttle – Normal operating hours.

• Dining Facility (DFAC) – Normal operating hours.

• Central Issue Facility (CIF) – Normal operating hours.

• Installation Property Book Office – Normal operating hours.

• Driver’s Testing Activity – Normal operating hours.

• SATO Travel – Normal operating hours.

• Patriot Express – Normal operating hours.

• Vehicle Inspection – Normal operating hours.

• Vehicle Shipping – Normal operating hours.

• Transportation Office (Household Goods) – Normal operating hours.

S3/5/7

• Fingerprinting – Limited service.

• Background/Personnel Security Checks – Closed.

DIRECTORATE OF PUBLIC WORKS (DPW)

• Housing Office – Limited service.

• Work Orders, Service Orders and Emergency Work Orders – Normal operating hours.

• Trash Removal Services – Service will continue.

• Custodial Service – Service will continue.

• Recycle Centers – Service will continue.

OTHER SUPPORT AGENCIES

• AAFES Main Exchange – Normal operating hours.

• AAFES Shoppettes – Normal operating hours.

• All AAFES operations – Normal operating hours.

• American Red Cross – Normal operating hours.

• Commissary (DeCA) – Normal operating hours.

• Wiesbaden Elementary, Middle and High Schools (DoDEA) – Normal operating hours.

• Health Clinic – Normal operating hours.

• Dental Clinic – Normal operating hours.

• Vet Clinic – Normal operating hours.

• Legal Office – Normal operating hours.

• Training Support Center – Normal operating hours.

• Public Affairs Office – Limited service.

• Resource Management Office – Normal operating hours.

• S-6/IT Support – Limited service.

• Safety Office – Normal operating hours.

• American Forces Network – Limited services.

• USO – Normal operating hours.

