Garrison summer hires receive certificates for their participation

The 2021 Summer Hire session has ended on Wiesbaden Garrison and the youth who participated were given certificates of appreciation during the Garrison’s organization day July 30.

For six weeks, 13 youth worked at Outdoor Recreation, the Golf Course, the Directorate of Public Works and the Postal Services Center to gain work experience.

“I really enjoyed meeting new people and learning first hand how the Garrison functions,” Raymundo Ochoa said. Ochoa spent his six weeks working at the the Garrison post office.