Local News

Garrison summer hires receive certificates for their participation

Story by Connie Dickey
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
August 10, 2021

The 2021 Summer Hire session has ended on Wiesbaden Garrison and the youth who participated were given certificates of appreciation during the Garrison’s organization day July 30.

The group of Wiesbaden Garrison summer hires pose with their certificates along with the Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, the Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones and the Garrison Command Sergeant Major Chris Truchon.

For six weeks, 13 youth worked at Outdoor Recreation, the Golf Course, the Directorate of Public Works and the Postal Services Center to gain work experience.

“I really enjoyed meeting new people and learning first hand how the Garrison functions,” Raymundo Ochoa said. Ochoa spent his six weeks working at the the Garrison post office.