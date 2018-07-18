Garrison welcomes new commander

Two commanders moved to new positions within the Wiesbaden community during a change of command ceremony July 10 on Clay Kaserne’s Allen Field.

Col. Noah C. Cloud, who returned to Wiesbaden after a 10-month school assignment in the states, took command of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden from Col. Todd J. Fish, who will move on to the position of deputy director for Installation Management Command, Europe, which is also housed at USAG Wiesbaden.

Both colonels expressed gratitude for being a part of the Wiesbaden community, inside and outside of the gates.

“Over the past 34 years, I have had the great fortune to do what I love in the Army, and I can say without hesitation that being the garrison commander of Wiesbaden has been the best assignment so far,” Fish said.

Michael Formica, IMCOM-E director, recognized Fish for his contributions including improving infrastructure, maintaining emergency services, ensuring Soldier and Family readiness and preparing for future demands. He went on to welcome the Cloud Family.

“With his diverse background, it is easy to see why Noah was selected to command this garrison, the home of Strong Europe,” Formica said. “Our installations are where readiness begins. They’re force enhancers that support combatant commanders. They ensure warfighters remain mission capable and they are where children grow and Families become resilient.”

Cloud, a West Point graduate and no stranger to Germany, served in Wiesbaden as the U.S. Army Europe deputy G8 from August 2014 to July 2017 and as an observer-controller at the Combined Arms Maneuver Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany.

“Ever since we found out we were coming back we’ve been absolutely thrilled,” Cloud said. “I look forward to command. I look forward to working with the entire team to keep our community safe and support the readiness of our Soldiers.