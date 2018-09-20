GC stresses safety at town hall

DPW installs new crosswalks as result of meeting feedback

Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community gathered to raise their concerns and ask questions to Garrison Commander Col. Noah C. Cloud and garrison directors during a town hall meeting Sept. 6 at the Taunus Theater.

Cloud said the meeting would be the first of many and thanked everyone in attendance for bringing important issues to his attention and encouraged community members to submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation system.

“ICE comments are a way for us to get valuable feedback to help us tune ourselves,” he said. “I want to hear what people have to say.”

The new Happy or Not Kiosks, which are set up at various garrison front door services, will be periodically moved around to gauge customer satisfaction in different areas of the community. People visiting that department can, as they leave, push one of four buttons to indicate whether they were very happy, moderately happy, moderately unhappy or very unhappy with the service.

Community members in attendance raised questions about parking, construction, mental health services, trash, communication, housing, crosswalks and streetlights.

Although Cloud said he is committed to making improvements where he can, the ideal solutions are not always possible. “There are limitations to what I can do, based on budget restraints,” he said.

In response to concerns voiced over crosswalks on Hainerberg, Cloud set up an impromptu meeting with directors from Emergency Services and Public Works to assess the situation. “Safety is one of my biggest concerns,” Cloud said.

Two new crosswalks were installed following the meeting—one at the corner of Virginiastraße and Californiastraße and another near the crossing of Virginiastraße and Floridastraße. More crosswalks may be added or moved as traffic and safety are continually assessed, said Eddie Johnson, director of Public Works for USAG Wiesbaden.

A compilation of questions and answers will be posted at herald-union.com and on the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/docs/TownHall.pdf