Get started on quitting smoking for good

There are many reasons to quit smoking, including that the Department of Defense has determined that tobacco use is a deterrent to readiness—our number one priority.

Every cigarette that you don’t smoke can have a healthy benefit. So the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic wants to make sure you know the resources available to help you to quit.

Tobacco figures prominently in the development of cancers, but smoking also decreases lung function, health function and causes increased chance of heart attack and stroke.

From an operational standpoint, tobacco impacts physical fitness, night vision and hearing. This all adds up to decreased mission readiness.

Some people turn to vaping as an alternative they believe is less harmful

The idea that vaping is the healthier alternative is just a myth. The e-cigarette aerosol that users breathe from the device and exhale can contain harmful substances, including: Nicotine; ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs; chemical flavoring such as diacetyl that is linked to a serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds; cancer-causing chemicals; and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.

Secondhand vapors also contain all of these chemicals. Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that in 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

Instead of starting a new bad habit, consider an option targeted at helping you to quit smoking.

There are many apps designed to help people quit. Life Armor is an app made for the military by the military.

The Stay Quit app, developed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, guides users in creating a tailored plan that takes into account their personal reasons for quitting.

WAHC offers a tobacco cessation class. The class is once a week for four weeks and focuses on overcoming the smoking habit, recognizing triggers, how to avoid gaining weight, and giving strategies to stay tobacco free.

For more information, contact APHN at (06371)9464-1438 or DSN 590-1311.

On the web

https://tricare.mil/HealthWellness/Tobacco

www.smokefree.gov