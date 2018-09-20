Get to know FEDVIP dental and vision plans

The TRICARE Retiree Dental Program ends Dec. 31. Beginning in 2019, dental and vision plans will be available through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program. Now is a good time to become familiar with FEDVIP options. FEDVIP 2019 plans and rates will be online in the fall. But you can look at 2018 plans and rates now.

FEDVIP offers a choice between 10 dental and four vision options. This fall will be your first chance to enroll in a FEDVIP dental or vision plan for 2019 coverage. If you’re eligible, you can enroll in FEDVIP during the 2018 Federal Benefits Open Season. This runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

Who is eligible?

• Retired service members and their Families who were eligible for TRDP are eligible for FEDVIP dental coverage, and vision coverage if enrolled in a TRICARE health plan.

• Family members of active duty service members who are enrolled in a TRICARE health plan are eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage.

• Children enrolled in or eligible for TRICARE Young Adult aren’t eligible.

When do you enroll?

• You can enroll in FEDVIP during the Federal Benefits Open Season, which runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10 this year. Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2019.

• If you currently have TRDP, you must enroll in a FEDVIP plan during the Federal Benefits Open Season to continue dental coverage for 2019.

• The Federal Benefits Open Season is your annual opportunity to enroll in, change, or cancel a FEDVIP dental or vision plan.

For more information, visit www.benefeds.com. You can see if you’re eligible for FEDVIP in 2019. You can also compare FEDVIP plans, look up frequently asked questions, and sign up for updates.