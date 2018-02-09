How the government shutdown will affect USAG Wiesbaden and its community

A lapse in appropriations before the Feb. 8 deadline has forced portions of the government to close, including some services provided by the garrison.

Only operations and activities essential to life, health and safety, as well as the protection of our national security, are exempt from shutting down. This means that some garrison services may be limited, reduced or closed.

The Defense Commissary, all AAFES facilities, NAF Services (except Army Community Service), childcare and youth services (CYS), health clinic, fitness center, dining facility, Logistics Readiness Center shuttle service, and DoDEA facilities (elementary, middle and high school’s) will continue with normal operating hours. Local National (LN) employees are exempt from furlough and therefore are able to provide their services. Contracts will also continue through the term of the contract.

Services still available during the shutdown are excepted services, or are those manned by local national; existing contract; or active duty personnel.

If uncertain whether a garrison or military community service is shutdown, always call ahead prior. Use the phone book at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/phonebook.

Permanent change of station may be affected, please contact your chain-of-command for more information.

The Sponsorship Rodeo scheduled for Feb. 15 has been rescheduled to April 26 in the Community Activity Center.

Listed below is garrison services identified if affected by the shutdown. This list is subject to change based on manpower and resource availability, and future changes will be posted on the USAG Wiesbaden Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/usagwiesbaden.

DIRECTORATE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES

• All military police, fire department and POND gate security guards – Normal operating hours.

• Vehicle Registration – Normal operating hours.

• Installation Access Control System (IACS) – Normal operating hours.

CHILD, YOUTH AND SCHOOL SERVICES

• Child Development Center (childcare) – Normal operating hours.

• Parent Central Services – Normal operating hours.

• School Age Center – Normal operating hours.

• School Liaison Office – Normal operating hours.

• SKIES Unlimited – Normal operating hours.

• Youth Center – Normal operating hours.

• Youth Sports & Fitness – Normal operating hours.

ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE (ACS)

• Family Advocacy Program – Limited service.

• New Parent Support – Limited service.

• Relocation Readiness – Closed.

• Lending Closet – Normal services.

• Army Emergency Relief (AER) – Normal services.

• Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy – Normal services.

• Family Readiness Group (FRG) Support – Closed.

• Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) – Closed.

• Information and Referral – Limited services.

• Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) – Closed.

• Financial Readiness – Closed.

• Employment Readiness – Closed.

• Volunteer Program – Closed.

• Master Resiliency Training – Closed.

• Military Family Life Consultants (MFLC) – Normal operating hours.

DIRECTORATE OF FAMILY MORALE, WELFARE & RECREATION (NAF)

• Army Lodging – Normal operating hours.

• Wiesbaden Entertainment Center – Normal operating hours.

• Fitness Center – Normal operating hours.

• Tax Relief (VAT) Office – Normal operating hours.

• Arts and Crafts – Normal operating hours.

• Auto Skills Centers – Normal operating hours.

• Car Wash – Normal operating hours.

• Outdoor Recreation Center – Normal operating hours.

• Library – Normal operating hours.

• Java Café (s) – Normal operating hours.

• Rheinblick Golf Course – Normal operating hours.

DIRECTORATE OF HUMAN RESOURCES

• Army Substance Abuse Programs (ASAP) – Closed.

• Drug Testing – Limited services.

• Employee Assistance – Closed.

• Post Offices – Open.

• Community Mailrooms (CMR) – Open.

• Official Mail – Normal operating hours.

• In/Out Processing – Closed.

• Education Centers – Limited service, but contracted support staff and university staff still available.

• Community In-processing/out-processing – Limited service.

• ID Cards – Normal service.

• Military Personnel Division (MPD) – Limited service.

• Transition Center/Pre-retirement services – Limited service.

• Passport Office – Open for appointments for emergency official passports available, please call.

• Soldier for Life (SFL TAP) – Normal operating hours.

• VA – Normal operating hours.

• Retiree Services – Closed.

• Casualty Assistance Services – Normal operating hours.

LOGISTICS SERVICES

• Installation Shuttle – Normal operating hours.

• Dining Facility (DFAC) – Normal operating hours.

• Central Issue Facility (CIF) – Normal operating hours.

• Installation Property Book Office – Normal operating hours.

• Driver’s Testing Activity – Normal operating hours.

• SATO Travel – Normal operating hours.

• Patriot Express – Normal operating hours.

• Vehicle Inspection – Normal operating hours.

• Vehicle Shipping – Normal operating hours.

• Transportation Office (Household Goods) – Normal operating hours.

S2

• Fingerprinting – Limited service.

• Personnel Security Checks – Closed.

• Childcare Employment Background Checks – Limited service.

DIRECTORATE OF PUBLIC WORKS (DPW)

• Housing Office – Limited service.

• Work Orders, Service Orders and Emergency Work Orders – Normal operating hours.

• Trash Removal Services – Service will continue.

• Custodial Service – Service will continue..

• Appliances and Furniture – Limited Services.

• Recycle Centers – Service will continue.

RELIGIOUS SUPPORT OFFICE (RSO)

• Sunday Services – Normal operating hours.

• Chapel Night – Normal operating hours.

• Club Beyond – Normal operating hours.

• Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) – Normal operating hours.

• Catholic Women of the Chapel (CWOC) – Normal operating hours.

OTHER SUPPORT AGENCIES

• AAFES Main Exchange – Normal operating hours.

• AAFES Shoppettes – Normal operating hours.

• All Other AAFES operations (including movie theater) – Normal operating hours.

• American Red Cross – Normal operating hours.

• American Forces Network – Limited service.

• USO – Normal operating hours.

• Commissary (DeCA) – Normal operating hours.

• Wiesbaden Elementary, Middle and High Schools (DoDEA) – Normal operating hours.

• Health Clinic – Normal operating hours.

• Dental Clinic – Normal operating hours.

• Vet Clinic – Normal operating hours.

• Legal Office – Limited service.

• Training Support Center – Normal operating hours.

• Public Affairs Office – Limited service.

• Resource Management Office – Normal operating hours.

• S-6/IT Support – Limited service.

• Safety Office – Normal operating hours.

• Equal Opportunity Office – Closed.

• Internal Review – Closed.

• Customs – Limited Services.

