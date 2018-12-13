Graduates honored during recognition ceremony

Eleven people were recognized for earning their associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees during a graduate recognition ceremony Nov. 14 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Pinkston acknowledged the graduates’ many sacrifices and encouraged audience members to strive to improve themselves with education.

“Whether Soldier, civilian or Family member, education is one of the most valuable things you can give yourself,” he said during the ceremony. “Take the opportunity every day to learn something new.”

Student speaker and Air Force retiree Cynthia Forsyth, who received her Master of Human Relations, said her legacy is to create lifelong learners. “A lifelong learner is an individual who is motivated to learn and develop because they want to. Lifelong learning will enhance our understanding of the world around us, provide us with better opportunities and improve our quality of life.”

She told the story of her difficult path to success, in which she suffered multiple setbacks, but used those failures as stepping stones. It began when she failed out of college, as she put it, and joined the Air Force.

“I can’t tell you how long it took me to get my degree,” she said. “But let’s just say that I am officially old enough to qualify for AARP. It took me over 20 years in eight different colleges before I received my bachelor’s degree.”

Forsyth’s parents attended school when segregation was the norm, she said. “Their educational experience was a driving force behind the emphasis they placed on my education and educational goals.”

Forsyth said she wants to inspire others and help them achieve their dreams and goals. “I believe education is the key to life; a gift that no one can ever take away from you.”

Associate’s degree recipients

Sgt. 1st Class Lynell Mines

Associate of Arts in General Studies

Central Texas College

Staff Sgt. Elisha Jermin Teresa Wilson

Associate of Arts in General Studies

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Sgt. Adrien Lashaun Wyrick

Associate of Arts in General Studies

Central Texas College

Bachelor’s degree recipients

Staff Sgt. Luke Edmund Hakanson

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science

American Military University

Sgt. Christopher Andrew Jester

Bachelor of Arts in History

University of Maryland University College-Europe

Sgt. 1st Class Norris Johnson

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Franklin University

Staff Sgt. John Nicolas

Bachelor of Arts in Communication

Thomas Edison State University

Master’s degree recipients

Cynthia Forsyth

Master of Human Relations

University of Oklahoma

Cassity Owens-Archie

Master of Human Relations

University of Oklahoma

Hy B Taylor

Master of Human Relations

University of Oklahoma

Staff Sgt. Geewoo Wajeel

Master of Public Administration

Excelsior College