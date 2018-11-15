Graduates honored during recognition ceremony

Eleven people were recognized for earning their associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees during a graduate recognition ceremony Nov. 14 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.
Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Pinkston acknowledged the graduates’ many sacrifices and encouraged audience members to strive to improve themselves with education.
“Whether Soldier, civilian or Family member, education is one of the most valuable things you can give yourself,” he said during the ceremony. “Take the opportunity every day to learn something new.”
Student speaker and Air Force retiree Cynthia Forsyth, who received her Master of Human Relations, said her legacy is to create lifelong learners. “A lifelong learner is an individual who is motivated to learn and develop because they want to. Lifelong learning will enhance our understanding of the world around us, provide us with better opportunities and improve our quality of life.”
She told the story of her difficult path to success, in which she suffered multiple setbacks, but used those failures as stepping stones. It began when she failed out of college, as she put it, and joined the Air Force.
“I can’t tell you how long it took me to get my degree,” she said. “But let’s just say that I am officially old enough to qualify for AARP. It took me over 20 years in eight different colleges before I received my bachelor’s degree.”
Forsyth’s parents attended school when segregation was the norm, she said. “Their educational experience was a driving force behind the emphasis they placed on my education and educational goals.”
Forsyth said she wants to inspire others and help them achieve their dreams and goals. “I believe education is the key to life; a gift that no one can ever take away from you.”
ASSOCIATE’S DEGREE RECIPIENTS
Sgt. 1st Class Lynell Mines
Associate of Arts in General Studies
Central Texas College
Staff Sgt. Elisha Jermin Teresa Wilson
Associate of Arts in General Studies
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Sgt. Adrien Lashaun Wyrick
Associate of Arts in General Studies
Central Texas College
BACHELOR’S DEGREE RECIPIENTS
Staff Sgt. Luke Edmund Hakanson
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science
American Military University
Sgt. Christopher Andrew Jester
Bachelor of Arts in History
University of Maryland University College-Europe
Sgt. 1st Class Norris Johnson
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Franklin University
Staff Sgt. John Nicolas
Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Thomas Edison State University
MASTER’S DEGREE RECIPIENTS
Cynthia Forsyth
Master of Human Relations
University of Oklahoma
Cassity Owens-Archie
Master of Human Relations
University of Oklahoma
Hy B Taylor
Master of Human Relations
University of Oklahoma
Staff Sgt. Geewoo Wajeel
Master of Public Administration
Excelsior College