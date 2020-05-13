Health clinic adjusts services

Primary care

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Virtual appointments:

TRICARE online secure messaging to your PCM team at https://www.tricareonline.com.

Call Central Appointments to make a virtual appointment.

Examples of virtual services: medication refills, paperwork, general questions and follow-up care.

A limited number of acute face-to-face appointments are available through the Central Appointment Line: 06371-9464-5762 or DSN 590-5762.

If you are unsure what to do, start by either sending us a secure message or calling Central Appointments for a telephone consult from the primary care team.

Please do not show up unexpectedly.

COVID-19 primary care response:

We are prioritizing care and screening of patients for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please stay at home and come only if absolutely necessary. In keeping with this guidance, the clinic has limited face-to-face appointments to care for acute (new) problems in order to limit exposure to our staff and our patients to this virus. Exceptions include well-baby visits (see below). No other well-child visits are being offered at this time.

We are still here for our patients during these difficult times. Please reach out to us online at or telephonically.

Well-baby visits (newborn up to, and including, the 12-month visit):

Newborn and well-baby visits (to include the 12-month visit) are now being offered at limited times on Tuesdays and Thursday mornings. Please call Central Appointments to make a telephone consult to the Primary Care office. They will call you to set up an appointment.

Pharmacy

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday; 06371-9464-1322.

Mandatory call-in refills:

06371-9464-5227 or DSN: 590-5227

Or TRICARE Online: https://www.tricareonline.com

COVID-19 Pharmacy Process:

Patients picking up prescriptions will be screened at the clinic front door.

Only four patients are allowed in the clinic to pick up prescriptions at a time.

Patients need to pull a pharmacy ticket and wait to be called.

Patients are required to show a valid ID and state full name and date of birth for prescription pick-up.

Prescriptions that do not have refills will need a new prescription before they can be processed.

Early prescription refills will be at the discretion of the pharmacy staff.

Quarantined or isolated patients must have another individual they authorize to pick up prescriptions. Valid identification must be provided to the individual picking up (i.e. smartphone ID picture front and back).

Behavioral health

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Contact information: Building 1526, DSN 590-1320, Civ.: 06371-9464-1320

Routine behavioral health care continues but has shifted to telephone and virtual health appointments, in most cases.

All new requests for care will be triaged and scheduled for an intake by phone. Some services, such as psychological testing and special assignment evaluations, may be deferred until normal services resume.

In- and out-processing continues on a walk-in basis during clinic hours.

The Behavioral Health Clinic remains open to walk-in crisis care during clinic hours.

Behavioral Health staff remain available for phone consultation to commanders and medical providers.

Please contact the Behavioral Health Clinic if you need to cancel a scheduled appointment.

The Military Crisis Line serves active duty, retirees and their dependents and is available 24/7 via phone, text or online chat at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line, DSN 118, or 001-800-273-8255.

Soldier Medical Readiness Clinic (PHA)

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Please call first to make an appointment: DSN 590-1308 or 06371-9464-1308.

The SMRC is open to assist and coordinate virtual (telephonic, not in person) Periodic Health Assessment appointments.

The service is limited to any Soldier who is presently red (overdue) on their PHA.

The SMRC will review the Soldiers’ status and determine if they are eligible for a virtual PHA.

Due to the virtual nature of the PHA, no labs, EKG, X-rays, vision screenings or hearing tests will accompany the PHA.

Soldiers are asked to complete Part I of the PHA (the Soldier questionnaire) prior to calling.

Part one can be accomplished by logging into AKO and going to “My medical readiness” and then “Periodic Health Assessments,” then “Start New Survey” (towards the top).

Wiesbaden VTF

Adjusted Veterinary Treatment Facility hours: 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.

VTF Location: Clay Kaserne, Building 1038.

Phone number: 06371-9464-1544 or DSN 314-590-1544.

The Veterinary Clinic will be open for prescription pick-up, urgent, non-emergency appointments and health certificate appointments. Please call 24 hours in advance for prescription requests.

If you don’t receive an answer, please leave a message with your name, your pet’s name, the reason you are calling and a good phone number to reach you.

Prescription and appointment requests can be made by phone at 06371-9464-1544 or DSN 314-590-1544.

The VTF will increase capability as soon as travel restrictions are lifted to support community members and their upcoming travels.

UPDATES

Updates to hours and services will be posted on the garrison Facebook page and COVID-19 web page: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/coronavirus.