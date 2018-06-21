Health clinic names new commander

Lt. Col. Nelson So relinquished command to Lt. Col. Stacey Freeman during the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic change of command ceremony June 21 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

“It has been an honor to be part of this clinic and to work with this team of outstanding professionals to optimize the readiness, health and resilience of the Soldiers, Families and retirees in our community,” So said.

During his two-year tenure, the clinic achieved Primary Care Medical Home Certification by The Joint Commission, recertified as an Army Safety Star location and sustained accreditation by the College of American Pathologists. Despite significant civilian staffing challenges throughout 2017, the clinic maintained access to care and worked with units to enhance the medical readiness of its Soldiers.

So moves on to Kenilworth, New Jersey, to be an executive fellow at Merck as part of the Secretary of Defense Executive Fellows program.

Freeman arrives from Fort Lee where she was dual-hatted as the deputy commander for Health Readiness and the chief nursing officer. She is a perioperative clinical nurse with more than 20 years of nursing experience in military treatment facilities and field units. Freeman is no stranger to Germany. She served at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center from 2009 to 2013.

“I’m excited to return to Germany and look forward to the opportunity to serve this community,” she said. “As a team, the Wiesbaden Clinic and I will continue to provide high quality care, sustain the readiness of those we support, ensure access to primary and specialty care, and improve the overall patient experience.”

