High School seniors take first place in Europe East Culinary Competition

Two Wiesbaden High School seniors, Dom Bivins and Alex Arcila, took first place in the Europe East Culinary Competition, held virtually this year on March 19. The students prepared their winning entry for Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa and for Col. Mario Washington, U.S. Army Garrison commander, May 3.

The competition included schools from across Europe with each school having two two-person teams competing. The culinary arts teachers from the high schools judged the competition. In addition to Wiesbaden High School taking first place honors, their second team placed fourth in the competition. Each school’s teams prepared the same menu of Creamy Tuscan Chicken, Rice Pilaf and Lemon Grilled Asparagus.

For the competition, Bivins and Arcila were required to upload photos showing their preparation, their knife skills, their presentation, their sanitation and clean-up. Terry Hunter, the high school Culinary Arts teacher, tasted their meal and gave feedback.

“Since we couldn’t do any sports, I thought this would be a fun thing to do,” Bivins said. He will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall and majoring in finance. “I probably won’t be doing anything in the culinary field,” he said.

Arcila said he will be attending San Jose State and will major in Political Science. “I may join a culinary club, but I don’t know yet.”

Both Washington and Schaertl watched the students as they prepared their food while the students explained to them how they were preparing the food.

“This food is outstanding,” Washington said. “They represented the school and this community very well.”

Schaertl said “It is wonderful we have this kind of program here at the high school. It is a great opportunity for the students and it is wonderful to hear what they have accomplished.”